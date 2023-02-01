ATTLEBORO — Trevor Marder turned aside all 32 shots he faced and Connor Hayes collected a pair of goals as the Foxboro High hockey team took a 4-0 win over Attleboro High last Wednesday night at New England Sports Village.
The Warriors struck first on a Henry Diamond goal at 1:24 of the first period, assisted by Alex Coviello, who had three assists in the win.
“We had a strong game from top-to-bottom,” Foxboro head coach Eric Galanti said. “It was really the first game where we put everything together and compete for all three periods, so that was really good to see. It was really nice to see the kids play to their potential.”
The Warriors tacked on three more goals in the second period, including two by Hayes at 14:25 and 9:49, assisted by Coviello and Owen McAuliffe, respectively.
Dan Jacobs netted the final goal of the period at 5:19, with Coviello assisting.
Mental mistakes have hurt the Warriors this season, Galanti said, but he was encouraged by his team finally playing to its full potential.
“We’re hoping this is gong to be a huge step in the right direction and build their confidence,” Galanti said. “The best I can tell, it must be head games. Even our best players are not making simple plays. From top to bottom, we’ve been hurting ourselves.”
“As the game drew on, you could almost see the confidence building and it was like a snowball going downhill. It was really good to see,” Galanti said.
Foxboro (4-10) played Wednesday at Taunton.