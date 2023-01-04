NEW BEDFORD — The Foxboro High boys hockey team was unable to hang with Dartmouth High last Thursday, losing 5-1 at Hetland Arena.
Dartmouth rang up three goals in the first period, scoring at 12:00, 1:14 and 0:54 to put the Warriors in a a 3-0 hole entering the second period. Both sides went scoreless through the second, with Foxboro squandering three power-play opportunities.
The Warriors got on the board at the 12:07 mark in the third period, getting a score from Finlay Campbell off a feed from Henry Diamond and Leo Campbell. The goal at the time cut the difference down to 3-1, but Dartmouth answered with goals with just under eight and six minutes to go in regulation.
The Warriors (3-3) played Canton on Wednesday.