FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys hockey team received goals from four different scorers to back the shutout goaltending of Trevor Marder for a 4-0 win over Stoughton/Brockton on Monday at Foxboro Sports Center.
Connor Hayes, Luigi Muttart, Henry Diamond and Owen McAuliffe scored for the Warriors in the Hockomock League win.
“It was a good win,” Foxboro head coach Eric Galanti said. “(Marder) played very well. The game definitely (felt) closer than 4-0. We’re happy with that win, for sure.”
Hayes’ and Muttart scored in the first period to give Foxboro a 2-0 advantage. The Warriors padded lead in the second period on a goal by Diamond before McAuliffe closed out the scoring for Foxboro with his goal in the third period.
Marder recorded 25 saves for the shutout win, which was key for Foxboro, not just in gaining momentum and confidence in the locker room, but for the growth and progression of a young team that has 10 sophomores.
Galanti believes his players will continue to improve.
“It definitely is (huge),” Galanti said. “We have a young team and a lot of work to do, but it is always good to sprinkle in some success. That always helps. It’s challenging, but the kids are great and they’re determined.”
Foxboro (2-1) played again on Wednesday against Blue Hills before the Warriors take a break until mid-January.