FOXBORO — The No. 31 Foxboro High boys hockey team routed No. 34 Easthampton in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 3 tournament, winning 7-1 at Foxboro Sports Center Monday.
The Warriors moved on to face No. 2 seed Lynnfield on Wednesday at McVann Arena in Peabody.
Foxboro jumped on the scoreboard inside of four minutes into the first period, getting a goal off the stick of Dan Jacobs after a kick save from Easthampton’s goalie. A shot from the point from Tom Watts helped generate the scoring chance to make it 1-0.
Finlay Campbell extended the lead to 2-0 with a score with under a minute to go in the first period, getting an assist from keeper Trevor Marder.
Foxboro then caught third gear with its third goal in the second period from Henry Diamond, and added a fourth from Connor Hayes from the right wing. The fifth and final goal of the period was Diamond’s second of the night, scoring with 11.1 to go in the period.
Adding two more insurance goals in the third period were Ryan Wood and Jake Demaino to clinch the win with an exclamation point at home. Easthampton added one goal in the third, but the score was not nearly enough.
In goal for Foxboro was Marder, standing on his head for 33 saves while also adding an assist. In the second period alone, Marder recorded 17 saves.
GIRLS Walpole 7, Hockomock Stars 3
WALPOLE — The Stars dominated much of the play, but lost their season finale at Rodman Arena.
Scoring for the Stars were Cammy Shanteler, Ava Adams and Maeve Anastasia. Shanteler netted her goal in the first period while Adams and Anastasia scored in the second.
Credited with assists were Lila Zabbo, Mya Waras, Emma Rabinovich, Madeline Martin and Shanteler for the Stars (0-16).
“We certainly came as a surprise to Walpole since the first game of the season against them,” Stars coach Jamie Mullen said in reference to Walpole’s 10-1 on Dec. 10. “Incredibly proud of how far this team has come and their immense improvement.”