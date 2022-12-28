NEW BEDFORD — The Foxboro High boys hockey team scored twice in the third period, with Henry Diamond and Owen McAuliffe netting goals, but the Warriors came up short to Old Rochester Regional High on Tuesday, falling 6-4 at Hetland Arena.
The Warriors struck first in the first period on a McAuliffe goal at 13:53, assisted by Leo Campbell and Finlay Campbell, but Old Rochester ran off three unanswered goals, scoring at 11:42, 6:19 and 5:46 of the first period to put the Warriors in a 3-1 hole. Foxboro answered at the 2:37 mark with a goal from Evan Paluzzi, assisted by Finlay Campbell, to pull within 3-2 after one period.
Foxboro (3-2) went scoreless in the second period while Old Rochester scored three more unanswered goals.
Connor Hayes, Ryan Wood and Dan Jacobs had assists on the third-period goals by Diamond and McAuliffe. Campbell also had an assist, his third of the night.
“We made it tough on ourselves and they played well,” Foxboro coach Eric Galanti said.
Foxboro (3-2) returns to Hetland Arena Thursday to take on Dartmouth.
Foxboro 4, Blue Hills Regional 2
The Foxboro High boys hockey team took a victory over Blue Hills Regional last Wednesday at Canton Ice House.
The Warriors got on the board in the first period, evening the score at 1-1 off a goal by Owen McAuliffe, assisted by Dan Jacobs.
Blue Hills scored with under a minute to go in the period before the Warriors (3-1) responded with three goals, all unanswered, in the second period.
Leo Campbell scored the equalizer at 14:15 in the second period, unassisted, and Jacobs put one home at 13:04 to give the Warriors the lead. McAuliffe netted his second goal of the night for added insurance at 10:17 in the second period.