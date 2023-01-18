FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys hockey team was unable to hold back Oliver Ames High on Tuesday afternoon, falling 5-1.
After playing a scoreless game through the first period, Oliver Ames tacked on three goals in the second period to take the lead with insurance.
OA scored once more early in the third period, but Foxboro got on the board at the 4:56 mark to cut into the deficit.
The Warriors’ lone goal came from Connor Hayes, assisted by Dan Jacobs. OA responded almost a minute later to get the goal back and bring the difference to four.
Foxboro committed four penalties, three of which were successfully killed off.
Foxboro (3-8) returned to the ice again on Wednesday when it took on King Philip.
Franklin 8, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors were unable to keep up with Franklin in a loss at Foxboro Sports Center last Wednesday.
Franklin scored under a minute into the game and never looked back, leading 4-0 after the first 15 minutes of action. Through two periods, the score was 5-0 before Franklin added three more in the third period.
“We played hard against a very good and deep team,” Foxboro head coach Eric Galanti said. “Our goalie went above and beyond.”