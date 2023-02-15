FOXBORO — Goaltender Peter Souaiden helped guide Foxboro to a 3-2 win over Blue Hills on Sunday at Foxboro Sports Center.
Souaiden’s stop with 13 seconds to go in regulation helped ice the win for the Warriors (7-11-1).
Henry Diamond scored two goals while Ryan Wood added one. Next up for Foxboro was Taunton on Wednesday.
North Attleboro 2, Foxboro 2 (OT)
FOXBORO — A Danny Jacobs goal late in the third period for the Warriors evened the score at 2-all before a scoreless OT period at Foxboro Sports Center last Wednesday.
Kaden Burns scored both goals for the Rocketeers, with Gavin Arabian collecting a pair of assists.
Owen McAuliffe scored Foxboro’s other goal, with Conner Hayes earning assists on both goals, while Tom Watts and Jacobs also had an assist apiece.