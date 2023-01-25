MARLBOROUGH — Foxboro was blanked by Northbridge, 3-0, on Saturday, dropping the Warriors to 3-10.
The Foxboro boys played again on Wednesday against Attleboro High at New England Sports Village.
King Philip 5, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — Tim Mullen and Jack Curran put King Philip on the board in the first period at Foxboro Sports Center. Rowan Boulger made it 3-0 for the Warriors heading into the third period with his first of two goals in the win. Max Robison had two assists while Luke Stehley had 19 saves in between the pipes last Wednesday.