HANOVER — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team lost in the first round of the Chowda Cup on Tuesday, falling to Marshfield High 9-7.
The Warriors had six goals from Conor Noone and one from Tony Sulham. Ryan Cotter and Cam Delesky played well at midfield.
Adam Addeche had seven saves in goal for the Warriors, who next play Thursday morning against Hanover at Norwell High.
Foxboro 10, Attleboro 7
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team held off a furious Attleboro High rally in the second half to pull out a 10-7 Hockomock League win last Wednesday.
The Warriors took a 3-0 lead after the first quarter and entered halftime up 6-3 after scoring right before the break. Foxboro went up 9-3, but saw Attleboro cut the deficit back to 9-7, but Foxboro held on for the win.
“Our kids played well, I’m so proud of them,” Attleboro head coach Kevin Patton said. “Our defense really stepped up today in holding Foxboro, a pretty explosive offense. We had our chances and got down early.”
Foxboro’s Tony Sulham had two goals and two assists while Ryan Cotter and Conor Noone added two goals apiece, while Jon Sachetti, Aidan Waller and Ian Foley each had a goal. Adam Addeche made eight saves for Foxboro in net.
Cohasset 13, Foxboro 5
FOXBORO — The Warriors lost to Cohasset last Thursday to drop to 3-2 on the season.