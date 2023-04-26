FOXBORO — John Sacchetti and Tony Sulham combined for seven goals to carry the Foxboro High boys lacrosse team to a 12-6 win over Milford High on Tuesday.
Sacchetti notched four goals and two assists while Sulham netted three goals with an assist. Mikey McCabe scored twice while assisting once, Conor Noone had a goal and an assist, and Cam Delesky scored once.
Foxboro’s Adam Addeche stopped 16 shots.
The Warriors (5-5) visit Medway on Thursday.
Foxboro 10, Hopkinton 5
HOPKINTON — The Warriors rallied from a three-goal deficit with seven minutes to go in the first half to defeat the Hillers on Monday.
The Warriors had two goals and four assists from Conor Noone and three goals from Tony Sulham. Jon Sacchetti added two goals while Finn Stapleton, Aidan Waller and Ryan Cotter each had one goal.
Adam Addeche had 12 saves for Foxboro.
Scituate 11, Foxboro 9
NORWELL — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team lost to Scituate on Saturday, falling in the consolation round of the Chowda Cup.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Tony Sulham with three goals. Ryan Cotter, John Sacchetti and Connor Noone each scored twice, while Noone also had two assists.
In net for Foxboro was Adam Addeche with eight saves.