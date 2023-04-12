Foxboro_NAHS BLAX
North Attleboro High’s Andrew Schmidt, right, passes off the ball over Foxboro High’s Cam Delesky (18) during the teams' April 4 match at Foxboro High School.

 MARK STOCKWELL / For the Foxboro Reporter

WRENTHAM — Connor Noone scored five goals and had one assist while Jon Sachetti scored three goals as King Philip took a 12-9 Hockomock League win over Foxboro on Monday.

Adam Addeche had 17 saves in net for King Philip. Foxboro (2-1) played Attleboro on Wednesday.

Foxboro 18, Taunton 1

TAUNTON — Cam Delesky netted two goals for the Warriors in their Hockomock League blowout last Thursday.

Scoring a goal apiece were Michael McCabe, Michael DeBarros, Josiah Lewis and Evan Vieria. McCabe also had an assist.