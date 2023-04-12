WRENTHAM — Connor Noone scored five goals and had one assist while Jon Sachetti scored three goals as King Philip took a 12-9 Hockomock League win over Foxboro on Monday.
Adam Addeche had 17 saves in net for King Philip. Foxboro (2-1) played Attleboro on Wednesday.
Foxboro 18, Taunton 1
TAUNTON — Cam Delesky netted two goals for the Warriors in their Hockomock League blowout last Thursday.
Scoring a goal apiece were Michael McCabe, Michael DeBarros, Josiah Lewis and Evan Vieria. McCabe also had an assist.