FRANKLIN — John Sacchetti, Conor Noone and Tony Sulham accounted for the Warrior boys lacrosse team’s scoring in its 18-3 Hockomock League loss to Kelley-Red Division leader Franklin (7-0, 11-1) on Monday.
Foxboro (7-7) next hosts Bishop Feehan High on Thursday. in a non-league clash.
Foxboro 12, Canton 8
FOXBORO — The Warriors were led by Conor Noone’s six goals and one assist in their win at home last Wednesday.
Tony Sulham added three goals for Foxboro while Ryan Cotter, Jon Sachetti and Mikey McCabe each scored once. Finn Stapleton was solid on the defensive end, helping lock down Canton in front of Adam Addeche, who made 14 saves in goal.