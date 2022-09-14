FOXBORO — The Mansfield High boys soccer team earned a 2-0 win over Foxboro High on Tuesday, getting two goals from Cooper Austin in the Hockomock League victory.
Austin netted his first career varsity goal at the 20:00 mark in the first half, getting a perfect feed from Grady Sullivan, who was credited with the assist. Austin was taken down inside the box at the 70-minute mark to draw a penalty kick, which he converted.
Mansfield’s Liam Doyle recorded his first varsity shutout in the win, making 12 saves.
The Hornets (1-1-1) travel to North Attleboro Thursday while Foxboro (0-2) plays at Franklin.