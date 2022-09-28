STOUGHTON — The Warriors were again unable to find the back of the net in a 2-0 loss to Stoughton in a Hockomock League match on Friday.
The Warriors (0-6, 0-7), have yet to score a goal this season.
Foxboro tried to reverse its fortunes Wednesday at undefeated Attleboro.
King Philip 1, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional High boys soccer team pulled out a win over Foxboro High last Wednesday, with the lone goal of the match coming off the foot of junior Will Bowen in the 76th minute.
A through ball from Matt Crago found Bowen for the late go-ahead score after King Philip had seven corner kicks in the first half alone, and then kept the pressure on Foxboro in the second half.
“We had quite a few chances,” King Philip head coach Mike O’Neill said. “Their goalie played a terrific game. We had two one-on-ones with the goalie, both of which were stopped. We were in behind several times but couldn’t seem to finish. We added a player up front and subtracted from the back, that gave us a front four and helped us pin some defenders. Crago had a beautiful diagonal to Bowen and he finished it.”