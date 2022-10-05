FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys soccer team posted its first win of the season on Monday with Alex Penders scoring the lone goal of the match to beat North Attleboro High, 1-0.

Penders picked up the goal after a cross was sent in and bounced around the penalty area.

Ryan Cotter picked up the shutout in goal for Foxboro.

Foxboro hosted Oliver Ames on Wednesday.

Canton 2, Foxboro 1

CANTON — Goalkeeper Ryan Cotter turned in a strong game to keep Foxboro in the match.

Foxboro’s first goal of the season came off an own-goal by the Bulldogs.