SHARON — Sharon scored with 20 minutes left in the game, but the Warriors got a late equalizer with five minutes remaining on a Pradyu Gubbala goal, assisted by Alex Penders, to earn a 1-1 deadlock on Tuesday.
Foxboro (2-11-2) plays Thursday, hosting Stoughton.
Foxboro 0, New Bedford 0
NEW BEDFORD — The Warriors picked up the point with their second shutout in a row on the back of junior goalkeeper Ryan Cottier and a strong game by the backline in a non-league contest Monday.
Foxboro 1, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — Foxboro scored the lone goal of the match on an "own goal" in front of the net off a corner kick in the 77th minute of last Friday's Hockomock League contest.
Foxboro keeper Ryan Cotter picked up the shutout for the Warriors.
Taunton 6, Foxboro 1
TAUNTON — Foxboro was dealt a lopsided Hockomock League road loss as Marco Pacini scored the lone goal for the Warriors last Wednesday.