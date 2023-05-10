NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro won twice in singles and took the decisive No. 1 doubles match to edge the Warriors, 3-2, last Friday.
North’s Brody Carter took down Foxboro’s Raj Jetty in a three-set bout at No. 1 singles. The score went 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2) in favor of Carter.
At No. 2 singles, North Attleboro’s Darren Liang beat Foxboro’s Haiji Glover in a 6-3, 6-3 straight sets match. At No. 3 singles, Foxboro’s Luca Meyer won 6-1, 6-0 over North’s Quinn DiFiore.
In doubles, North Attleboro and Foxboro split the matches.
The Rocketeers’ No. 1 doubles team of Brody Gaulin and Carson Dameron won 7-6 (4), 6-1 and Foxboro’s No. 2 doubles team of Nathan Cote and Greg Simone won in three sets over Aaryan Anjna and Arnav Raghivanshi, prevailing 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.