WRENTHAM — The Hockomock League Cross Country Championships were held at Wrentham Developmental Center Saturday morning, with Oliver Ames clinching both the boys’ and girls’ team titles and individual titles.
The lowest-scoring area boys team in the meet was Mansfield in fifth with 156 points. King Philip (163) and Attleboro (208) followed in sixth and seventh, respectively, Foxboro placed ninth with 221 points and North Attleboro placed 10th with 259 points.
In the girls race, Foxboro was the area leader with a third-place finish of 144 points. King Philip placed fifth with 146 points and North Attleboro placed sixth with 180 points. Mansfield (240) and Attleboro (289) took 10th and 12th, respectively.
Oliver Ames’s Ryan Sarney (14:58) and Katie Sobiraj (17:54.5) claimed top spots in the boys and girls races, respectively. OA went 1-2-3 in the boys race and had six top-10 finishers in the girls race. All top-16 finishers earned medals.
Foxboro was led in the boys race by Chris Proulx’s time of 17:23.4 for 19th- fastest, and was followed close by Steve Haney in 21st with a time of 17:32.2. Brooks Stone (18:37.5) and Cooper Hassman (18:37.7) were the next across for the Warriors, crossing in 65th and 66th, respectively. Foxboro head coach Matt Smith said there was some fatigue on both teams entering the day, and plans to adjust the workouts ahead of the final meets of the season.
“I think the biggest strategy for us is going to be taking it a little easier in the next few weeks,” Smith said. “I had a couple of people saying to me they were tired. We didn’t do a whole lot last week, but the week before that we did get some longer runs, longer workouts. I think there was a longer delay to people feeling those workouts. The next two weeks ... really focusing on shorter and faster to feel as good as possible.”
On the girls side for the Warriors, Brooke Davies had the team-best time with a 21:13.3 in 20th. Casey Dahl (21:37.3) and Aine Fitzpatrick (21:39.3) ran side-by-side, finishing 25th and 26th, respectively. Mabel Linck was not far off their pace in 32nd at 21:55.5.
Smith noticed pack running from his girls side, and felt if they kept their pace and positions they’d put themselves in a spot to have their best finish at the Hockomock meet since 2018. The Warriors took third by a two-point margin, edging out Sharon and King Philip’s 146 scores.
“I did see we had that pack near the mid-20s, and if we kept in that area, we would be around where we were supposed to be,” Smith said. “Anything above fifth or sixth would’ve been great because they placed fourth in 2018 and was the best place we’ve got in a very long time. That team qualified for the all-state meet. That was definitely a goal, do something that team couldn’t do. It ended up being a lot closer (than I thought).”
Smith credits Kyla Palmer, the fifth scorer for Foxboro, as the difference to get the team to third. She placed 54th with a time of 23:29.6.
“What it came down to was Kyla Palmer, our fifth person. ... My biggest thing was pass people in the last 200, and I’m always confident Kyla will have that last 200 and pass people. She passed four or five people in the last stretch, and I think that’s what got it for us. It makes me feel really good going into Divisionals.”