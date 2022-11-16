WESTFIELD — Foxboro High’s girls cross country team finished ninth overall as a team with 358 points, and the boys were 12th overall (226 points) at the MIAA State Division 2 Championships on Sunday. Both finishes are improvements from last year, as the girls finished 18th overall and the boys were 13th overall in 2021.
Brooke Davies sparkled for the Warriors as she advanced to the MIAA All-State meet as an individual qualifier. Davies clocked in with a time of 21:11 and placed 35th overall. Following her were senior captains Aine Fitzpatrick (47th overall, 21:46), Casey Dahl (50th, 21:55) and Mabel Linck (55th, 22:02), who all placed within 10 places of each other.
As for the boys, senior Chris Proulx recorded his second-fastest finish and clocked in at 17:49 to place 38th overall. He was followed up by senior Steve Haney, who placed 46th overall and clocked in at 17:52.
Head Coach Matt Smith was really impressed with his freshmen boys, who in his opinion had the best races of the day. Timmy Chase clocked in at 18:36 and Eamonn Kelly at 18:51 to place 86th and 96th overall, respectively.
“Happy to have them for the next three years,” Smith said.
Davies will be the only competitor at the MIAA All-State Meet at Fort Devens in Devens on Saturday.