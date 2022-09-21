EASTON — The Foxboro boys and girls cross country teams were unable to keep up with Oliver Ames Tuesday, losing both meets.
The boys lost 19-39 and the girls lost 17-43.
Leading the Warrior boys was Brooks Stone, placing fourth (18:51) and Steve Haney was fifth (18:59).
Brooke Davies was the first Foxboro girl across in 21:21 for fifth place. Aine Fitzpatrick was sixth (21:38).
Foxboro sweeps Canton
CANTON — The Warriors boys beat the Bulldogs 25-32 while the Foxboro girls prevailed 20-43 last Wednesday.
Brooks Stone led the Foxboro boys with a time of 19:38, while Brooke Davies led the Foxboro girls in 22:43.