MANSFIELD — Foxboro’s Mary Collins put the Warriors on the board with seven minutes left in the third quarter and Jen Gallagher added insurance in the fourth quarter to bring Foxboro a 2-0 victory on Monday over Mansfield. Both goals scored were unassisted.
An even game until the third quarter, Foxboro’s pressure eventually broke down the Hornet defense. Lily Danehy had 14 saves for the Hornets.
Foxboro (2-0) hosted Franklin Wednesday while Mansfield (1-1) hosted North Attleboro.
Foxboro 9, Milford 0
Visiting Foxboro rocked Milford, getting six points from Mya Waryas and a hat trick from Mary Collins in the win last Wednesday.
Waryas’ six points came from a goal and five assists. Scoring goals in the win were Cam Collins, Jenny Gallagher, Izzy LeClair, Izzy Chamberlin and Ella Campbell.