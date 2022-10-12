FOXBORO — Foxboro scored three goals in the second quarter and four more in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 7-0 Hockomock League win over Taunton.
Ella Campbell scored twice in the second quarter, netting goals at 12:52 and 10:24. Mya Waryas scored unassisted at 2:03 to send the game to halftime 3-0.
Paige Curren scored at the 13:28 mark in the fourth and from there it was all Mary Collins, who scored the next three goals at 12:03, 6:24 and 4:55 to put the game away.
The win was Foxboro’s sixth in a row, and its fifth shutout in its streak where the Warriors are outscoring opponents 26-1. Foxboro (8-0-2) hosts Mansfield Thursday.
Foxboro 3, Oliver Ames 0
EASTON — Foxboro shut out Oliver Ames last Thursday, getting four saves from keeper Katherine Ferguson in net to bring home a win and remain unbeaten on the season.
Mary Collins set the tone early, scoring 40 seconds into the contest to score what wound up being the decisive goal. Collins scored again in the first quarter to make it 2-0, assisted for the second time by Mya Waryas. The third and final goal of the game came off the stick of Jenny Gallagher with 5:05 left in the third quarter.