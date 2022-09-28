FOXBORO — A Jenny Gallagher hat trick helped seal a 9-0 Hockomock League blowout win for the Warriors against Stoughton last Thursday.
Gallagher scored the first two goals of the game at 4:07 in the first quarter and 3:08 into the second quarter. Val Beigel netted the third of the game as time expired in the first half.
Mary Collins, Ella Campbell and Mya Waryas scored in the third quarter, and the trio of Gallagher, Ashley Howe and Fiona Dunn scored across the fourth to extend the lead. Collins had two assists in the win, while Waryas and Gallagher each chipped in one assist.
Foxboro (4-0-2) hosted Attleboro on Wednesday.