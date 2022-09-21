WRENTHAM — After not allowing a goal in its first four games, the Foxboro High field hockey team saw its season shutout streak come to an end in a 2-2 draw with King Philip Regional High on Tuesday afternoon.
Foxboro held an early edge before King Philip took over through the middle of the first quarter, but neither side was able to score as both defenses stood tall. With 44 seconds remaining before halftime, Foxboro’s Cam Collins found the back of the net, scoring through heavy traffic. The goal came shortly after a Foxboro corner was turned aside by King Philip’s back line.
Foxboro head coach Melissa Bordieri was pleased to to see her team play with clock awareness, especially after coming out of the gate unfocused in her eyes. The Warriors had two shots in a two-minute span sail wide of the net.
“Huge to keep playing with time winding down,” Bordieri said. “We started out flat and immediately we were not playing our game. KP, they gave it to us and I think we were flustered by it. It took us a long time to kind of relax, play our game and get into it. We did, but had too many breakdowns.”
King Philip answered midway through the third quarter, getting a goal from Leah Santoro off a redirect from a corner try at 7:46. The goal was the first against Foxboro after the Warriors had outscored their opponents 16-0 over their four-game unbeaten start.
Just over five minutes later, Foxboro answered, with Jenny Gallagher scoring from point-blank range in front after the ball made it past the goalkeeper and the back line of defense. The lead was short-lived, though, as King Philip got another equalizer off a shot from 10 yards out by Mara Boldy after a corner try.
King Philip was strong off the corners, finishing the game with six compared to Foxboro’s eight. King Philip scored on two of its six tries.
“If you have that advantage, you want to use it,” King Philip coach Kaitlyn Wilder said. “I knew they had it in them, and we worked on it. We knew if we had the opportunity in the corner, it could be our only shot at (winning) the game. We really tried to practice on executing.”
Both sides traded momentum until the final 1:10, where Foxboro was given a corner attempt and a great chance to put the game away. A kick save with 45 seconds to go by King Philip keeper Haley Bright prevented the go-ahead score, and a missed open-net shot with 12 seconds to go kept the tie intact.
Bordieri thought there were too many chances for Foxboro to capitalize that went missed in the game, as the Warriors missed three chances with only the goalie to beat in the first half alone.
“I thought we executed the last corner very well,” Bordieri said. “That was a great save by (Bright). I was hoping to get something, a corner out of it. Too many balls going wide of the net. At least we were making effort, but at the end we have to capitalize.”
Wilder credited Maggie Murphy, Charlotte Raymond (one assist) and Kelly Holmes as strong defensive presences on the field. In the final minute, where KP was on its heels, Wilder wanted the green and gold to gain possession in any way possible to prevent Foxboro from finding a way to the goal.
“I tell my defense a lot when to be patient, and that’s one of those situations where you look at the clock and see where your options are,” Wilder said. “At the end, I really wanted them to hold the ball.”
Bordieri was frustrated to have multiple chances go awry, but accepted the tie over a loss.
“I’ll take a tie over a loss, but we had opportunity,” Bordieri said. “We had eight corners in the first half, five in the second half. We couldn’t execute and we spent a lot of time on corners, so yes that’s frustrating. Our defense played well, but as a collective unit, there’s a lot of things we need to improve on.”
Wilder was proud of her girls’ effort against a tough Foxboro team, saying how difficult it is to overcome a deficit not once but twice.
“I’m proud of them. They dug deep, started the game on fire, then let Foxboro dictate the possession. ... The leadership from the field, everyone’s communication, I’m proud of them on not quitting. It’s hard to come back from one goal; it’s even harder to come back again.”
Foxboro (3-0-2) hosts Stoughton on Thursday while KP (3-1-1) will host Milford.
Franklin 0, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — Foxboro battled a tough Franklin team to a draw as the Warriors held a 3-2 edge in offensive corners last Wednesday.