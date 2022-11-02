ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High field hockey team spoiled Foxboro High’s bid for an unbeaten regular season, scoring in the final 40 seconds of their heavyweight bout for a 3-2 non-league victory on Friday.
Tied at 2-all in the last minute, the Shamrocks took the lead when Ava Meehan put home a shot off Murphy’s corner.
“It was a great game to watch because Feehan is so skilled and fast,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said. “That’s a good thing about playing a good team right before playoffs — you learn more about your strengths and weaknesses right before the state tournament.
“It’s definitely a positive, despite the tough loss.”
The Warriors came flying out of the gate, with Izzy LeClair scoring 20 seconds into the first quarter for a 1-0 halftime lead. Feehan finally answered in the second half when Reese Dreystadt scored off a feed from Lily Marchand to draw even at 1-1.
Jenny Gallagher then regained the lead for Foxboro with a goal, but it was short-lived, as Feehan pulled even again on a score off the stick of Kay Murphy.
“It was an evenly played match through all four quarters,” Bishop Feehan’s coach Betsy D’Ambrosia said. “Now, we’re just eagerly awaiting the tournament brackets.”
Foxboro end its regular season at 14-1-3 while Bishop Feehan finished at 13-1-4 heading into the postseason.
In the Division 3 playoffs that begin this week, fifth-seeded Foxboro (14-1-3) will host the winner of the game between No. 28 Stoneham (8-10-0) and No. 37 St. Paul Diocesan (7-5-5) on Monday, Nov. 7, at a time to be determined.
Foxboro 3, Oliver Ames 0
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High field hockey team secured its last home win of the season as juniors Isabelle Chamberlin, Mary Collins, and Ella Campbell all scored in the team’s win over Oliver Ames High last Wednesday.
Chamberlin’s goal came in the first quarter for the Warriors, with Collins’s goal in the second, and Campbell’s goal in the third quarter.
Foxboro (14-0-3) finished its regular season with a matchup with Division 1 powerhouse Bishop Feehan (12-1-4) last Friday.
Despite having similar records, the Warriors treated it just like they would any other game this season.
“I think it’s going to continue to prepare the same way we have all year,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said. “I don’t want to change anything up in the things that we do for each game. Right now, we’re not looking past tomorrow’s practice.”
Foxboro has scored 40 goals this month and only allowed two goals. Owning a potent attack and a strong defense, Bordieri understands what works best for her team as they gear up for the postseason.
““We don’t have a focus on offense or defense, we try to emphasize both. It has worked for us,” Borden said. “There are some certain things we need to tweak here and there. You have to change certain things on game plan and the strength of the team we are playing. Offense and defense are both equally important.”