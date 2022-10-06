NORTH ATTLEBORO — Foxboro had two scores from Mary Collins and one from Jenny Gallagher in a 3-1 win over North Attleboro on Monday.
The Warriors had particularly strong days on offense from Val Beigel in the midfield and the Mya Waryas-Collins tandem in front of the goal.
Credited with assists in the win were Collins and Mia Dinunzio (two).
North Attleboro’s lone score came in the third quarter to cut the difference down to 2-1 on a Julia Puccio shot, assisted by Caroline Folan.
Foxboro (6-0-2) visits Oliver Ames on Thursday.
Foxboro 2, Canton 0
FOXBORO — A second-quarter goal by Mary Collins and another in the third quarter by Mya Waryas were all the Warriors needed in their Hockomock League win last Friday.
Foxboro improved its unbeaten streak to eight games where it has not allowed a goal in a win. The Warriors are outscoring teams 29-0 in their wins.
Foxboro 3, Attleboro 0
FOXBORO — Attleboro was shut out by Hockomock opponent Foxboro last Wednesday.
The first Warriors’ goal came from Mya Waryas in the first quarter. Mary Collins scored the next two, with both assisted by Waryas.