CANTON — The Warriors’ field hockey saw their 10-game winning streak end with a 1-1 tie with Canton, as Mary Collins had the lone goal for Foxboro.
The Warriors (13-0-3) hosted Oliver Ames on Wednesday, and will finish up the regular season on Friday with a non-league match at Bishop Feehan.
Foxboro 2, Hopkinton 0
FOXBORO — Make it nine straight for Foxboro High’s unbeaten field hockey team as the Warriors extended their winning streak by blanking Hopkinton High last Friday.
Mary Collins collected both goals for the Warriors in the shutout win. With only three games left in the regular season, Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri has her team focused on finishing strong.
“We were focused on Hopkinton, and we try to take it game-by-game,” Bordieri said. “We try not to look past to the next opponent until after the game. It’s really worked for us and helped keep everyone mentally focused. They’ve done a really good job at that.”
Mya Waryas, Mia Dinunzio, and Izzy Leclair picked up assists on Collins’ goals as the Warriors improved to 13-0-2.
“We try to tweak things for each opponent so we can keep everything in perspective,” Bordieri said. “Focusing on Hopkinton helped us and now we move to focus on Canton.”
Foxboro 7, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Led by junior Mary Collins’ hat trick and two assists, along with senior Mya Waryas’s goal and four assists, Foxboro cruised past Sharon last Wednesday.
Jenny Gallagher, Ella Camel, and Isabelle Chamberlin picked up the other goals for the Warriors.
Mia Dinunzio picked up two assists from corners, and Val Beigel also picked up a helper for the victorious Warriors.