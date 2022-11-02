The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced its football postseason brackets on Monday, with several area high school teams across various divisions making the playoffs.
The top 16 teams from each division were selected, with the “first one out” ranked No. 17.
Foxboro is the No. 6 seed in Division 4 and will play No. 11 Pembroke.
Foxboro, similar to many other Hockomock League teams, has seen everything when it comes to playoff-caliber teams. The Warriors have won four of their last five, the lone loss coming to North Attleboro where they had a chance at the end, but couldn’t move the ball down the field at the end of the game. Coming off a shutout win over Oliver Ames, Foxboro should feel good knowing they’ve got not only the favorable seed and home-field advantage, but also get a Pembroke team that has dropped four of its last five games.
The Warriors open the postseason by hosting Pembroke on Friday at 7 p.m. The first round, the “Round of 8,” is scheduled to take place Nov. 11-13 with the semifinals following the following weekend, Nov. 18-20.
The higher-seeded teams, or the seed with the lowest number, will host until the final.
The Super Bowls will be held on Dec. 2 or 3.