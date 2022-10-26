FOXBORO — Big-yardage plays helped bring Foxboro’s football team to a 36-14 win over Canton last Friday, with the Warriors scoring four touchdowns from more than 25 yards out.
At halftime Foxboro led 22-7, a score that was not contested the rest of the way. Rushing for scores in the win were Brandon O’Grady on a 72-yard run and Lincoln Moore from 1 yard out.
Mike Marcucella had two passing scores in the win, hitting Rashaan Lewis for a 27-yard score, Eddie Feldman for a 66-yard score and Nolan Gordon for a 28-yard score. Sam Carpenter also hit a 37-yard field goal.
Foxboro (3-4) visits Oliver Ames on Friday.