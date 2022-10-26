2022-15-01-tsc-spt-Fox-NA-fb1
North Attleboro High quarterback Chase Frisoli gets the ball off before being tackled by Foxboro High’s Brandon Mazenkes-O’Grady in the second quarter of the teams’ Oct. 14 contest in Foxboro.

 Dave DeMelia / For the Foxboro Reporter

FOXBORO — Big-yardage plays helped bring Foxboro’s football team to a 36-14 win over Canton last Friday, with the Warriors scoring four touchdowns from more than 25 yards out.

At halftime Foxboro led 22-7, a score that was not contested the rest of the way. Rushing for scores in the win were Brandon O’Grady on a 72-yard run and Lincoln Moore from 1 yard out.

Mike Marcucella had two passing scores in the win, hitting Rashaan Lewis for a 27-yard score, Eddie Feldman for a 66-yard score and Nolan Gordon for a 28-yard score. Sam Carpenter also hit a 37-yard field goal.

Foxboro (3-4) visits Oliver Ames on Friday.