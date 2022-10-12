STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High football team pitched a shutout on the football field, blanking Stoughton High 31-0 Friday night as Warriors running back Ben Angelini rushed for 171 yards on 21 carries.
“The kids put it all together (Friday,)” Foxboro head coach Jack Martinelli said. “All three phases of the game.”
Foxboro (2-3) held a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and led 28-0 entering halftime. A 38-yard field goal from Sam Carpenter in the third quarter capped the win.
Lincoln Moore had a pair of short-yardage touchdowns, punching it in from 4 yards out twice in the first quarter. The second quarter saw a 40-yard pass from Mike Marcucella to Nolan Gordon find paydirt. Jaden Becker also scored on a 17-yard reception.
before halftime.