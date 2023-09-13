HOLLISTON — The Warriors slipped past Holliston, 18-15, never trailing in their season opener last Friday.
Foxboro jumped on the board first with a 69-yard touchdown from Ben Angelini on the first play from scrimmage, but a missed extra point kept the game 6-0. In the second quarter, the Warriors added another score on a 10-yard pass from Mike Marcucella to Lincoln Moore, and with a failed 2-point conversion, Foxboro led 12-0. Holliston jumped on the board in the final seconds of the first half to make it 12-7.
After a muffed kick off from Holliston to open the second half, Foxboro took one to the house on the first play from scrimmage, with Angelini breaking off for a 27-yard score.
A failed 2-point conversion made it 18-7 in the third quarter. Holliston added another score early in the fourth quarter, but Foxboro’s defense stood tall and the offense converted on a fourth-and-1 to put itself in victory formation.
Shane Henri had an interception for the Warriors, which forced a turnover on downs inside the red zone in the third quarter and with under three minutes to go near midfield in the fourth quarter.