FOXBORO — Foxboro is moving on in MIAA Division 4 tournament play after defeating No. 11 Pembroke, 24-21, on a go-ahead touchdown drive with fewer than two minutes left in the game.
The No. 6 Warriors had 45 yards to gain and 2:20 left to score, and found the connection of Mike Marcucella and Rashaan Lewis to put the Warriors ahead with 1:35 left to go.
Before the fourth-quarter score, Marcucella hit Tony Sulham for the first Foxboro touchdown to make it a 10-7 Warriors’ lead at the time. Marcucella then hit Eddie Feldman for another passing score, this time making it a 17-14 lead for Foxboro.
Pembroke regained the lead at 21-14, but a Sam Carpenter field goal cut the difference down for the two-minute drill late in the game. The win moves Foxboro on to the Round of 8 in Division 4, with the Warriors (5-4) set to play at No. 3 Bedford Friday at 7 p.m.