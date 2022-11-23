FOXBORO -- The Hockomock League's Davenport Division will be on the line Thanksgiving morning when the Mansfield High and Foxboro High football teams square off at Jack Martinelli Field to cap the season.
With both sides 3-0 in league play, the winner will have a lot more to be thankful for on Thursday than the holiday festivities. Foxboro head coach Jack Martinelli said the title being up for grabs adds another layer to an already exciting rivalry, which has been held on Thanksgiving all but one year (2020) since 1947.
"A lot is at stake in this one, as far as a league title is concerned," Martinelli said. "It's an added incentive, obviously, to go one step further than just a Thanksgiving rivalry."
"It's fun again. I think the last time we played in the same league or division was 2011," Mansfield head coach Mike Redding said. "We had to win that game to get the league title. ... It still has a lot of meaning, the rivalry and tradition, but having a league title with both teams undefeated makes it a lot more fun and feels a little more like the old days again. Our kids are fired up."
Mansfield has won the last two Thanksgiving games, with the Hornets' last loss to the Warriors coming in a triple-overtime thriller at Fenway Park in 2018. Mansfield has won all but five matchups since the year 2000.
Mansfield's diverse offense features a slippery but efficient passer in Conner Zukowski, along with multiple playmakers on the outside in Trevor Foley and CJ Bell. Martinelli said a multiple-style offense makes it a tough matchup where they can't allow the Hornets to have second chances.
"They certainly have two great receivers in Foley and Bell," Martinelli said. "They garner a lot of attention and will garner a lot of attention from us. They're very multiple otherwise on offense and do both things -- running and passing -- very well. We have to be able to get some pressure on a very good quarterback. We can't turn the ball over, not like you can in any game, but especially this one."
On the other side of the ball, Foxboro is a young but steadily improving team that is led by the likes of Nolan Gordon, Lincoln Moore and Mike Marcucella — all key players on offense and defense. The downside for the Warriors is their separation between games, having last played on Saturday in the Division 4 Final Four. Redding said the improvement from early September to now is noticeable, with rookies turning into veterans over that time.
He expects the Warriors to be ready to go regardless of how long their time was to prepare.
"They've got a quick turnaround," Redding said. "I'm sure they'll be ready to go. They're good at what they do and they don't change a lot week-to-week, so Jack will have them ready to go. We've worked hard in practice to be ready."
Martinelli said it's a tough turnaround, given the Final 4 loss over the weekend on top of the short time, but feels his guys will bounce back strong with what is at stake.
"If there's one thing I've learned over the years, it's that kids are pretty resilient," Martinelli said. "A lot more resilient than coaches. The kids are able to move along a lot faster than coaches. I think it's tough no matter how you cut it but the fact there's a little more at stake may make it a little more plausible. It goes back to my feeling the kids are resilient and they forget yesterday pretty quickly."
Is there more to be thankful for than battling for a league title? Redding said thanks go to the seniors, who will suit up one more time, including Rocco Scarpellini -- who will be back from an ankle injury for the first time since Week 3.
"I'm thankful for our senior class. It's not the biggest group, we have 16 seniors, but they've been great leaders and players for four years," Redding said. "Their leadership this year has been great. One other bonus is we're going to dress Rocco Scarpellini. ... I'm thankful he can put the green and white on one more time."
Martinelli echoes a similar tone regarding the seniors, expressing his gratitude for what they've done over the course of the last few months.
"I'll take my hat off to the seniors that played this year, they had great leadership with the captains," Martinelli said. "They were the glue that kept the ship afloat when we struggled at the beginning of the season. They kept everything in a positive vein along with my coaches. ... They gave us just enough time for the young kids to turn a corner. It was my captains, the seniors, they gave everything they had every day to get us to where we're at."
Mansfield and Foxboro kick off from Ahern Middle School's Jack Martinelli Field at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
MANSFIELD
vs. FOXBORO
Series began in 1925
Holiday series 1947-present
90 overall meetings
Mansfield leads, 52-35-3
Thanksgiving games
20221 — Mansfield, 35-21
2020 — No season
2019 — Mansfield, 22-12
2018 — Foxboro, 28-20 (3 OT, at Fenway Park)
2017 — Mansfield, 28-20
2016 — Mansfield, 35-14
2015 — Foxboro, 13-12
2014 — Mansfield, 31-14
2013 — Mansfield, 14-7
2012 — Foxboro, 27-21
2011 — Mansfield, 14-7
2010 — Mansfield, 32-12
2009 — Mansfield, 36-0
2008 — Mansfield, 28-0
2007 — Mansfield, 31-7
2006 — Foxboro, 16-6
2005 — Mansfield, 20-0
2004 — Mansfield, 34-7
2003 — Mansfield, 35-0
2002 — Foxboro, 21-19
2001 — Mansfield, 21-6
2000 — Foxboro, 21-7
1999 — Mansfield, 34-19
1998 — Foxboro, 17-7
1997 — Foxboro, 13-6
1996 — Mansfield, 47-34
1995 — Foxboro, 34-20
1994 — Mansfield, 28-12
1993 — Mansfield, 18-2
1992 — Mansfield, 32-0
1991 — Foxboro, 15-6
1990 — Foxboro, 20-7
1989 — Mansfield, 14-0
1988 — Foxboro, 38-15
1987 — Foxboro, 20-15
1986 — Foxboro, 28-0
1985 — Foxboro, 11-0
1984 — Foxboro, 24-0
1983 — Foxboro, 40-14
1982 — Foxboro, 21-6
1981 — Mansfield, 16-6
1980 — Foxboro, 45-19
1979 — Mansfield, 23-16
1978 — Foxboro, 21-7
1977 — Mansfield, 13-0
1976 — Mansfield, 30-0
1975* — Mansfield, 12-0
1974 — Foxboro, 39-27
1973* — Tie, 0-0
1972* — Foxboro, 41-6
1971* — Foxboro, 32-20
1970 — Foxboro, 33-0
1969 — Foxboro, 20-0
1968 — Mansfield, 12-7
1967 — Foxboro, 13-6
1966 — Foxboro, 21-0
1965 — Mansfield, 14-13
1964 — Foxboro, 16-10
1963 — Foxboro, 7-6
1962 — Foxboro, 25-0
1961 — Foxboro, 12-6
1960 — Mansfield, 18-0
1959 — Mansfield, 14-6
1958 — Mansfield, 6-0
1957 — Mansfield, 52-7
1956 — Mansfield, 34-20
1955 — Mansfield, 27-0
1954 — Foxboro, 12-7
1953 — Tie, 7-7
1952 — Mansfield, 26-2
1951 — Mansfield, 25-14
1950 — Mansfield, 7-0
1949 — Foxboro, 37-0
1948 — Foxboro, 6-2
1947 — Mansfield, 13-7
*— at Schaefer Stadium, Foxboro
Non-holiday games
1946 — Mansfield, 20-6
1945 — Foxboro, 14-0
1944 — Mansfield, 12-2
1943 — Mansfield, 26-6
1942 — Mansfield, 19-0
1941 — Mansfield, 45-0
1940 — Mansfield, 39-0
1939 — Tie, 0-0
1933-38 — Did not play
1932 — Mansfield, 26-0
1931 — Mansfield, 48-0
1930 — Mansfield, 49-0
1929 — Mansfield, 6-0
1928 — Mansfield, 7-0
1927 — Mansfield, 19-0
1926 — Mansfield, 7-0
1925 — Mansfield, 24-0