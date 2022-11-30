FOXBORO — It was the gridiron version of a turducken for the Mansfield High football team: a Hockomock League Davenport Division title, a fourth consecutive division shutout, and a delicious season-ending blowout of Foxboro High, all rolled into one.
The Hornets dominated early on Thursday in their battle for the Davenport crown at Jack Martinelli Field, cruising to their seventh Thanksgiving Day win in the past nine holiday outings over the Warriors with a 33-0 blowout that took much of the Mansfield sting out of losing its MIAA playoff game two weeks earlier.
“I think, Thanksgiving, it’s just a way to wrap it up against a good Foxboro team and to play dominant, especially coming off a playoff loss,” Hornets coach Mike Redding said. “It just flips the season. I thought, coming in, that finishing 9-2 is a lot better than 8-3 and losing your last two.”
Mansfield marked its first Thanksgiving shutout of Foxboro since 2009 as the Hornets flexed their defensive muscle to not only go 4-0 in their division, but also shut out their Davenport opponents by a combined margin of 148-0 this season. Senior defensive back Kyle Murphy spearheaded the way in his final game, earning team MVP honors for the Hornets.
Redding admitted that with the game in hand by halftime with a 26-0 lead, the emphasis was to not only close out strong, but to also keep the Warriors off the scoreboard to finish division run to the title.
“We realized we had a shutout,” Redding said. “We didn’t really care if we scored another point, but (said), let’s play defense and let’s see. We hadn’t got a shutout in this game in a long time.”
Foxboro won the time of possession in the first half with a pair of long drives, but the Hornets took advantage of their explosive, big-play capability, including a 72-yard CJ Bell interception return for Mansfield’s second touchdown of the game.
The Hornets had already set the tone on their opening drive, needing only four plays to find the end zone as backup junior quarterback Connor Curtis came in for senior Conner Zukowski and heaved a bomb downfield. The ball slipped off the fingertips of a Foxboro defender at the Warriors’ 30 and into the hands of wide receiver Sean McCoy, who gathered it in and raced in for the 47-yard score. Travis Hennessy kicked the extra point and Mansfield quickly led, 7-0.
“Usually he always runs the ball,” Redding said of Curtis, “but I said, this time we’re going to put him in and let him throw it, and what does he do? He throws a 50-yard touchdown pass. He’s got a bright future.”
The Warriors answered with a methodical drive, relying on their running tandem of team Thanksgiving MVP Lincoln Moore (nine rushes for 54 yards) and Tony Sulham on seven of their opening eight plays to reach the Mansfield 11. After a facemask penalty on Foxboro moved the ball back to the Hornets’ 27, quarterback Mike Marcucella tried to hit Nolan Gordon down the right sideline on the 10th play of the drive, but Bell alertly stepped in front of Gordon to pick off Marcucella in mid-stride and was gone for a 14-0 lead to silence the Warriors’ fans.
After a Foxboro punt, the Hornets made it 20-0 less than three minutes later when junior running back Tommy Smith took the first-down handoff up the middle, broke a couple of tackles and streaked 80 yards for the score to make it a 20-0 game.
The Warriors then strung together another lengthy march, with Marcucella hitting his first four passes of the drive, including a fourth-down conversion, but came up empty on the 16-play possession following a missed field goal.
“Those were big, not letting them get points at the end of those two long drives,” Redding said.
Zukowski and the Hornets then all but sealed the outcome as they took over at their own 20-yard line, where Zukowski strung together five straight completions to go with a 3-yard run, moving the ball to the 17, where Zukowski hit Bell for a 15-yard connection to take it to the 2-yard line. Facing third and goal with 26 seconds left in the half, Zukowski scrambled to his left looking for a receiver and then ran it inside the pylon to make it 26-0 with 17 seconds left in the half.
Despite the lopsided margin at the break, Mansfield had only out-gained Foxboro 148-110 in total yardage, but Warriors coach Jack Martinelli could feel the game slipping away.
“I know that Mike likes to get up early on us on Thanksgiving,” Martinelli said. “If we can keep it close at halftime, anything can happen, but they had their way with whatever they wanted to do. We didn’t make any plays.”
With Zukowski at the helm, Redding knew the Warriors would be wary of stopping wideout threats Bell (five catches for 90 yards) and Trevor Foley (two catches, 82 yards), so he wanted to offset that with Mansfield’s running game that totaled 205 yards, with senior Drew Sacco shouldering the load and finishing with 69 yards on 10 carries.
“We wanted to run the ball,” Redding said. “I knew they were worried about Trevor and CJ, so we wanted to challenge our line and our backs, and say, ‘Listen, establish the run game.’ … If you win the line of scrimmage on Thanksgiving, that’s usually the story of the game.”
Any remaining hopes for the Warriors in the second half were quickly snuffed out as Bell picked off Marcucella a second time on the second play of the third quarter at the Hornets’ 34. Zukowski then led Mansfield on one more scoring drive, going 64 yards in eight plays, with Sacco bulling in from the 3-yard line for the final margin as a flag-filled second half went scoreless the rest of the way.
Martinelli acknowledged that despite finishing 6-6 (3-1 in the Davenport) and going to the MIAA Div. 4 semifinals, where they lost on Saturday to Grafton, the quick turnaround did them no favors against Mansfield.
“They were the better football team,” Martinelli said. “They were a lot hungrier than we were. I guess we never really recovered from losing last week in the playoffs … We only had two days to practice. Give them all the credit.”
Redding agreed that the Hornets held an advantage coming in with two weeks, instead of two days, to practice.
“They had to come back and play on a Thursday,” Redding said. “I think we played really well, but the cards were stacked against them coming in. I think we have to figure things out like this in the state of Massachusetts so that teams like Foxboro aren’t being punished for their success by having to play (so soon). We put a lot of emphasis on the tradition of Thanksgiving. We’ve got to respect it more by sorting this out so that teams don’t have to come back on short rest.”
“We had two weeks to get ready and we worked hard in the weight room. It was just a great effort by our seniors.”