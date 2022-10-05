HOPKINTON — Two 3-yard rushing touchdowns in the second half from Lincoln Moore helped earn the Foxboro football team its first win of the season, a 14-3 decision over Hopkinton last Friday.
The Warriors (1-3) rushed for 80 yards and benefited from a short field on their two scoring drives.
A patient Foxboro rushing attack was key in the second half in getting ahead and staying ahead. Moore’s scores came in the third and fourth quarters.
On top of strong play from the special teams, Shane Henry had two interceptions for the Warriors. Brandon O’Grady had three sacks.
Foxboro (1-3) will visit Stoughton on Friday night for a Hockomock League matchup.