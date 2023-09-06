Depth, depth depth. That is the story of the Foxboro High football team this fall.
A team that has 24 seniors and 23 juniors, the upperclassmen dominate the team after getting meaningful snaps last year as underclassmen for a six-win Foxboro team.
Through two scrimmages across over two weeks of action, legendary Foxboro head coach Jack Martinelli said there was some room for concern with kids coming back and not resuming where they off, but he is happy with how the preseason went to get ready for opening day.
“To this point we’ve been pretty pleased with what the kids have been committed to. Sometimes you worry you’re not going to pick up where you left off, but the kids have done a nice job with that, starting from the ground floor. ... The surprise (of the preseason) probably comes in the development of the depth chart in all positions.”
Two scrimmages have seen the Warriors play Grafton and Attleboro ahead of the season opener on Friday at Holliston. Martinelli is pleased with the level of confidence from returning players on the field so far, saying it’s all been very positive.
“With two scrimmages, we’ve been pleased,” Martinellli said. “I like the confidence and experience. Sometimes you undervalue the fact that most of the kids we have on the field played 12 games last year. With some young kids chipping in, it’s been very positive.”
The Warriors boast one of the strongest running-back rooms in the area, with four quality runners. Ben Angelini, Tyler Prescott, John Sacchetti and Ryan Foley will battle for touches while Lincoln Moore, a running back from a year ago, may also be in the mix to carry the ball.
Martinelli noted the growth of the depth chart and the satisfaction with what they’ve got in what could be a running back by committee for the first week or so.
“The depth chart has grown for us. We’ve been able to establish four very valuable running backs in Ben Angelini, Tyler Prescott, John Sacchetti and Ryan Foley. Three underclassmen and a senior,” Martinelli said. “That’s something that was one of our goals, establish the depth and ability at running back.
“I believe we’ve accomplished that goal, and it remains to be seen, but to this point we’re very pleased with that position.”
The head coach also added that Angelini has done the work needed to improve after a year as the lead back a year ago, but did credit Prescott, Sacchetti and Foley for putting in the work throughout the offseason.
“Ben Angelini was a sophomore that was the first running back last year and he put some offseason hard work in the weight room,” Martinelli said. “The speed and confidence has been a big boost”
Holliston now awaits for the season opener, a game that Foxboro lost in a 33-7 rout a year ago.
The Warriors will be better from last year, though, and if the confidence continues, it should spell good things early — which will carry over through the rest of the year.
Martinelli feels good regardless of who he puts out on the field. Kickoff comes at 7 p.m.
“I feel confident that any kid we put on the field, first or second group, can get the job done efficiently.”