FOXBORO — Foxboro scored just once in its lopsided 33-7 season-opening loss to Holliston at Martinelli Field last Friday.
Trailing 14-0 after halftime, two Foxboro kickoff fumbles led to Holliston scoring in succession quickly in the third quarter.
The Warriors’ lone score came following Holliston’s two second-half scores, with Mike Marcucella finding Nolan Gordon open for a 24-yard touchdown pass to cut the difference down to 27-7. Shane Henry notched an interception in the loss.
Foxboro (0-1) hosts Whitman-Hanson on Friday.