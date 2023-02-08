FOXBORO — The Foxboro Warriors got a 23-point showing from Kailey Sullivan to trounce Sharon, 72-43 on Tuesday night for their 13th Hockomock League victory without a defeat.
Cam Collins added 17 points for Foxboro, Erin Foley scored 14 and Addie Ruter chipped in 10.
Foxboro, which won its 10th straight to improve to 14-1 overall, plays at Stoughton (3-14, 2-11) on Friday.
Foxboro 65, Mansfield 57
FOXBORO — The Warriors won a nail-biter at home behind sophomore Kailey Sullivan’s 31 points last Friday.
Sullivan nailed nine of 10 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter as Foxboro prevailed in the Hockomock League shootout.