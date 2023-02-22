FOXBORO — Stiff challenges have been pretty hard to come by for the Foxboro High girls basketball team this season.
So Warriors head coach Lisa Downs was eager to see how her squad would stack up against fellow court heavyweight Brookline High, ranked fourth in MIAA Division 1, in Foxboro’s regular-season finale at the Warrior Cup title game on Tuesday.
The Foxboro girls proved they were more than equal to the task, taking down Brookline, 61-53, to cap the Warriors’ 19-1 regular season with their own tournament title.
“It was great,” Downs said. “I couldn’t as a coach ask for a better end to the regular season. We needed to be challenged, and I was curious to see if the girls would step up.”
Foxboro, ranked fifth in Division 2, led by 20 at halftime, but saw its lead shrink in the second half as Brookline (16-4) rallied to tie the contest before the host Warriors stepped up to finish the game, and their season, strongly.
“We knew they were going to come back, they’re just that good,” Downs said. “What could have happened, but didn’t happen, was the girls look at the score and get deflated and mailed it in”
Foxboro managed to handle Brookline’s tandem scoring punch of Margo Mattes and Geanna Bryant, while Cam Collins led Foxboro in scoring with 23 points.
“They were definitely the most talented team we’ve seen, and we’ve seen some good teams,” Downs said. “They had some really exemplary players and we saw them play (on Monday). We knew we really had to step up our game from where we had played against Tewksbury (in a first-round win). We had to keep in check Mattes and Bryant. Those two girls themselves score 90 percent of the team’s points, and we had to keep them under control.”
Besides Collins, Kailey Sullivan scored 17 points and Addie Ruter added 10, while Izzy Chamberlain grabbed 11 rebounds.
“Cam was playing with four fouls and Kailey was hitting her 3-pointers,” Downs aid. “Between everyone in the starting five, and add in Ava Hill and Kylie Sampson (coming in off the bench,) it was just really encouraging to me.”
The Warriors now await their postseason draw as one of the top teams in the state.
“It’s out of our control where we end up in the power rankings,” Downs said. “With the girls, it’s just one game at a time and look to improve from the game before. We’re going to have to play some really good teams in the next week or so, and we need to make sure we’re fine-tuning everything we need to do on both ends of the court.”
Foxboro 56, Tewksbury 36
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls basketball team defeated Tewksbury High in the first round of the Warrior Classic Monday afternoon in an ugly but physical battle for both sides in the second half.
The Warriors held a halftime lead of 28-16 before seeing their lead close to within eight points, but pulled away in the fourth quarter.
“We have to make sure we’re valuing every possession we have on offense,” Foxboro head coach Lisa Downs said. “The shots weren’t falling, which is going to happen, and we can’t get down on ourselves. We just have to make up for it.
“Tewksbury, I give them credit. They’re quicker than I thought they were, and they were able to match up with our guards better than I thought they would.”
Addie Ruter paced Foxboro in scoring with 18 points, while Kailey Sullivan and Camryn Collins each had 15.
With Foxboro not exactly looking like its full self on Monday, Downs said it’s good to get games like this out of the way ahead of postseason play. With the Warriors a young team where the starting five is all on pace to return next season, Downs added it could’ve been the nerves getting to them.
But with the postseason rapidly approaching for the Warriors, who improved to 18-1, Downs said that her players need to prep for each game like it could be their last.
“It’s important, and I wanted them to treat this like a postseason game,” Downs said. “We might have had some jitters because we do have a very young team. I think it’s important making sure they come out ready to face someone like Brookline, who will be a big challenge.
“It’s going to be win-or-go-home after tomorrow,” Downs said.
Foxboro 58, Oliver Ames 50
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls took down Division 2 state champion Oliver Ames High on Friday night to complete their undefeated season in Hockomock League play.
Foxboro, which improved to 16-0 in the league, and 17-1 overall, was sparked by Cam Collins’ 20 points. Kailey Sullivan added 14 points and Izzy Chamberlain had 11 rebounds.