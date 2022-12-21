MANSFIELD — The Foxboro High girls basketball team continued its hot start to the season Friday night, utilizing an aggressive defense to roll over Mansfield High, 63-31.
The Hornets started out slowly and were unable to recover, getting Foxboro’s full-court press early to try and get under the skin of the Hornets. The physical defense by the Warriors was something they had planned on doing after seeing Mansfield struggle with a gritty Attleboro High team that played hard against them earlier in the week.
“That’s what we concentrate on in our defense,” Foxboro head coach Lisa Downs said. “Unfortunately, our adrenaline got a little too high in the first few minutes, having two starters with two fouls pretty quick hurt us. We like a fast tempo and our defense dictates what we do on the offensive end. ... We knew from watching the film, that’s what helped Attleboro win that game. That’s what we practiced this week.”
Foxboro jumped out to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter, getting nine straight from Cam Collins. By the end of the quarter the Hornets were facing a 10-point deficit, which expanded to 16 entering halftime with the score at 34-18.
A 10-0 Warriors’ run to open the second half wiped out any chance of a second-half comeback by Mansfield (0-2) as Foxboro rode cruised to the win.
Collins led Foxboro on the floor with 24 points. A basket-to-basket player, Mansfield head coach Heather McPherson said she made it difficult for Mansfield to get into their set plays and forced them into tough shots on defense.
“Collins is unreal,” McPherson said. “She had an awesome game and is just so good offensively and defensively. She makes things very, very difficult and made it hard for us to get into our sets, which forced us to take shots we didn’t want. In the end, they piled it on.”
“I think the full-court press worked the way we wanted it to,” McPherson added. “We forced fouls, I think we had it close at 9-9. It’s just our resiliency right now. Bearing down and getting into our sets — we wanted to run through our sets and we didn’t do that.”
Mansfield’s struggles at the rim were not from their lack of effort — or chances. Mansfield had ample opportunities to get to the basket and had multiple open chances from mid- to long-range, but nothing was falling.
“Unfortunately seems to be our trend early in the season,” McPherson said. “We had a tough (early) schedule. We play Attleboro, then Foxboro — and they’re legit, everyone knows that. We’ve just got to stay within ourselves and trust the process.”
The Warriors had support from all levels. Center Addie Ruter added 13 points and Erin Foley scored 10. Foley’s defensive assignment was to limit Mansfield’s Abby Wager as much as possible, which she did successfully, as Wager tallied just three points.
“Erin Foley did an amazing job,” Downs said. “We know Abby Wager is an amazing player, so (Foley’s) job tonight was to make sure she had limited touches on the ball.”
Foxboro 55, Franklin 50
FOXBORO — The unbeaten Warriors upended the powerful Panthers as Camryn Collins hit for 20 points on Tuesday.
“Ava Hill played extremely well and hit huge free throws toward the end,” Foxboro head coach Lisa Downs said.
Kailey Sullivan had 12 points and Hill added seven for Foxboro (3-0), which hosts Hingham in a non-league contest on Tuesday.