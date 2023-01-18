FOXBORO — The numbers have been astonishingly gaudy for the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team so far this season.
The Warriors had scored 75 points-plus in their last three outings and lead the Hockomock League in scoring, averaging 69 points per game. On the other end, Foxboro has only surrendered a league-low average of 38.8 points per game.
Roll these numbers around — 38, 36, five, 28, 49, 45 and 50. Those represented the margins of victories for the Davenport Division-leading Warriors in their previous six starts.
So when the Kelley-Rex Division-leading Bombardiers of Attleboro High invaded Foxboro High Tuesday night for a clash of Hockomock League division leaders, it was no contest, going in favor of the Warriors, 60-29.
Foxboro limited Attleboro to merely three field goals and 11 points over the first 16 minutes of play in creating a 30-11 advantage in snapping the Bombardiers’ six-game win streak.
The Warriors hit on nine 3-point field goals, including six from sophomore guard Kailey Sullivan (25 points).
Foxboro scored the first 14 points of the second quarter and held AHS scoreless from the floor for nearly seven minutes.
“It’s hard for people to defend us in a zone,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of Sullivan’s shooting opening up the floor for the rest of the Warriors.
Junior guard Cam Collins (13 points, eight rebounds, four steals) and sophomore center Addie Ruter (10 points, seven rebounds) added outside-inside muster. Meanwhile, junior guard Erin Foley (seven rebounds), junior forward Izzy Chamberlin (six rebounds) sophomore forward Ava Hill (five points, five rebounds) complemented the defensive intensity and offensive flow.
“We couldn’t get anything going,” AHS coach Bri Bracken said. “We had shots, but they weren’t falling.”
The Warriors went 2-for-12 from the floor in the first quarter and just 1-for-9 in the second quarter.
Foxboro’s extended man-to-man defensive pressure proved to be a nightmare for the Bombardiers, who committed more turnovers in the second quarter (12) than they had points in the first half.
Foxboro (8-1, 6-0 in the Davenport Division) has won four straight games since its lone setback of the season to Wachusett Regional.
Attleboro (6-2, 6-0 in the Kelley-Rex Division) had not lost since a season-opening setback to Framingham.
The Bombardiers had limited their previous half-dozen foes to 50 points or fewer in each contest, winning by an average margin of 16 points. The Warriors had limited seven previous opponents to 50 points or fewer, winning by an average margin of 36 points.
AHS never led, but tied the Warriors at 8-8 on consecutive 3-pointers from junior guard Kayla Goldrick (11 points) and sophomore guard Avery James.
“We just had to find open spots for her (Sullivan), off the ball a lot of the times,” Downs said of Sullivan scoring eight second-quarter points, then 11 more (with three trifectas) during the third quarter.
The Warriors turned the lights out on the Bombardiers by reeling off 19 straight points in the first half. Hill knocked down a 3-pointer and Ruter converted an offensive rebound to give Foxboro a 13-8 lead at the first stop. A pair of 3-pointers by Sullivan and Ruter scoring in low off of a Chamberlin feed, created an 8-2 Foxboro lead at the six-minute mark of the first quarter.
Then Collins went backdoor on a Foley feed and the Warriors put on a show at both ends of the floor in the second quarter. Collins drained a 3-pointer off of a Sullivan pass, then twice converted AHS turnovers into points — going coast-to-coast for the first, then creating a steal on the ensuing AHS inbounds pass.
And for good measure, yet another AHS turnover resulted in Sullivan converting that into a three-point play for a 27-8 lead three minutes into the second.
AHS was so stymied by Foxboro’s defense that senior sharpshooter Lily Routhier was held scoreless from the floor.’
“That’s the hardest that we’ve worked defensively for 32 minutes,” Downs added. “Some games we’ve had some dips or gotten lax, but the work ethic was there for all 32 minutes. We couldn’t give them (AHS) any comfort; that’s a good team and they could have come back.”
Sullivan also had three assists in the third quarter while Ruter delivered six points, all the while at the other end, the Warriors’ relentless defense forced AHS into shooting just 3-for-12 and scoring eight points.
“They’re a really good team,” AHS coach Bri Bracken said in praise of the Warriors. “Give them credit and credit to their shooters, but we can learn from this.”
The Warriors next host Canton on Friday.
while the Bombardiers will entertain Franklin.
Foxboro 77, Stoughton 27
FOXBORO — Addie Ruter scored 22 points for the Warriors in their Hockomock League win while Cam Collins added 17 points and Kailey Sullivan scored 14 last Friday.