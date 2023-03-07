FOXBORO — Tried, tested, talented and tall, the Foxboro High girls basketball team is able to supply answers to the most significant of challenges to its supremacy on the hardwood.
The unbeaten Colonels of Worcester’s South High raced out onto the court Tuesday to face the Warriors in their MIAA Division 2 Round-of-16 tourney game. The Colonels went up and down the floor and defended with a gusto that the Warriors had not been exposed to for an extended period of time, but Foxboro responded to the challenge.
Sophomore center Addie Ruter has been delivering breakout performances throughout her first full-time varsity season, but against the Central Mass. powerhouse, the Warrior pivot player delivered a career-best exhibition in the lane and off of the backboard.
Ruter hit 13 shots from the floor en route to a career-high 31 points while hauling in 16 rebounds as the fifth-seeded Warriors fended off the Colonels, 71-55, to advance to the round of the Elite Eight in postseason play.
The Warriors, who improved to 21-1, have now won 17 straight games and will host No. 13 seed Chicopee Friday at 6 p.m.
South, which had been unbeaten at 22-0 as the No. 12 seed, held its only lead at 3-2 in the contest and succumbed to a 21-point second-quarter burst by Foxboro, with 14 of those points in the paint, fueled by Ruter’s 10 points.
By halftime, Kailey Sullivan had tossed in a pair of 3-pointers and totaled 13 points, Izzy Chamberlin had collected seven rebounds, and Camryn Collins, the Hockomock League MVP, had amassed seven points and five rebounds.
All that complemented Ruter’s effectiveness, who had 16 points over the first 16 minutes of play in addition to getting in nine rebounds.
“We knew what we were up against, they were able to use their size inside — our tallest kid is 5-4,” South coach Diago McClain said of the matchup problems his Colonels faced at both ends of the floor. “We played hard, we have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Foxboro posted a torrid 22-point third quarter, making seven of 15 field-goal attempts, with Ruter scoring nine points and Sullivan seven.
The Warriors reeled off eight straight early points, including a 3-pointer by Sullivan, then Collins scoring in low from Ruter and Sullivan scoring on a drive off of a Collins pass for a 44-26 lead with just over three minutes played.
The Davenport Division champion Warriors of the Hockomock League haven’t lost a game since this year, bowing only in a December non-league game with Wachusett Regional.
In addition to Ruter’s superlative performance, Collins totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Sullivan scored 16 and grabbed eight rebounds.
“Controlling the boards was big,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said as Chamberlin (10 rebounds), Erin Foley (five rebounds) and Hill (five rebounds) all held their hands high.
“Obviously they don’t have as much height as some of the teams that we face, but what they do with what they have is impressive,” Downs added. “Defensively, they were scrappy all over the place. They were very physical and very feisty.”
Owning a 19-17 lead two minutes into the second quarter, Foxboro hit on six of its first nine shots from the floor in the session and reeled off eight straight points to take control.
Ruter scored twice in low, first off of a Chamberlin pass and then converting an offensive rebound to build the lead to six points. Sullivan then fired in a trifecta from the right, and another from the left as the Warriors gained a double-digit lead for the first time with four minutes left.
“They were the best outside shooting team that we’ve faced all season long,” Downs said of South’s propensity for taking 3-pointers. “We extended our defense a bit more in the second half to make sure that we were defending the 3 and getting over the screen,” Downs said as South made four over the final two quarters.
“In the first half, we were going underneath the screens, so we were able to prevent their easy looks at the basket.”
While South committed just one third-quarter turnover and scored 21 points, Foxboro still maintained a 58-45 lead entering the final eight minutes. From there, Foxboro’s extended defensive pressure resulted in the Colonels shooting just 3-for-16 in the quarter, making just one shot from the floor over the first five minutes.
“We definitely were not looking past them,” Downs said.
Foxboro shot 7-for-18 from the floor in the first quarter and 9-for-22 in the second session, but attacked the glass at both ends of the floor to the tune of a 29-10 edge. In addition to Ruter, Chamberlin had seven boards, Collins five and Sullivan four.
All the while, Foxboro’s man-to-man defense limited South to 4-for-13 shooting and 11 first-quarter points and to 6-for-14 shooting and 13 second-quarter points, with the Warriors owning a 36-24 edge at intermission.
“I knew we had a lot of potential,” Downs, the recent recipient of her 201st career win. “They all just want each other to do well. We got here for a reason. This group of girls that I have this season, their team chemistry is ridiculously good,” Downs said of her roster with just two seniors (Maddie Maher and Michelle Brandt) wearing blue and gold varsity colors.
Foxboro’s lead ballooned to a game-high 20 points (65-45) two minutes into the fourth quarter — Collins scored on a drive and then fed Ava Hill for a 3-pointer. And true to form, Ruter finished off Foxboro’s next series by converting an offensive rebound.
“We’re not normally as patient as I would like us to be, but we were tonight,” Downs said. “We were able to reverse the ball and get some wide-open looks.”