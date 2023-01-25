NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Warriors improved to 10-1 to lock up a state tournament spot berth with their 71-30 victory over North Attleboro in a Hockomock League rout on Tuesday.
Foxobro led 33-11 at halftime and didn’t let up in the second half. Leading the Warriors was Addie Ruter with 17 points. Cam Collins (16), Kailey Sullivan (15) and Erin Foley (10) also chipped in for Foxboro.
Ella McLaughlin led North Attleboro with 12 points, all on 3-pointers
Foxboro (9-0 in the league) hosts Oliver Ames on Friday while North (0-10) visits Attleboro.
Foxboro 55, Canton 32
FOXBORO — Cam Collins and Kailey Sullivan collected 15 points apiece as the Foxboro High girls basketball team cruised past Canton High, 55-32, in Hockomock League action last Friday night.
Addie Ruter added 14 points for the Warriors (8-1) and Izzy Chamberlain grabbed 12 rebounds.