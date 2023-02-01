FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls basketball team routed Taunton High, 79-22, on Tuesday night behind a game-high 30 points from sophomore Addie Ruter.
Fellow sophomore Kailey Sullivan added 19 points for Foxboro (11-0 in the Hockomock League, 12-1 overall) while teammate Camryn Collins added 18 and Ava Hill had 12.
The Warriors entertain Mansfield Friday.
Foxboro 72, Oliver Ames 32
EASTON — The Warriors got a team-high 19 points from Kailey Sullivan in their Hockomock League blowout last Friday.
Cam Collins added 17 points for Foxboro while Addie Ruter scored 14 and Erin Foley had 10 points. Izzy Chamberlain hauled in 14 rebounds to lead all Warriors.