CANTON — Foxboro cruised past Canton, 65-30, in the Hockomock League contest on Tuesday.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Addie Ruter’s 20 points. Cam Collins added 15 points, Erin Foley scored 14, and Kailey Sullivan chipped in 12.
Foxboro (16-1) returns Friday to host Oliver Ames.
Foxboro 76, Stoughton 26
FOXBORO — Leading the Warriors’ blowout was Kailey Sullivan with 25 points.
Cam Collins and Addie Ruter each had 15 points in a night where nine different players entered the scorebook.
Foxboro (15-1) travels to Canton on Tuesday.