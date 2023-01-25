FOXBORO — The Bishop Feehan girls hockey team earned a 10-3 win over the Hockomock Stars on Sunday, improving to 3-5 on the season.
The Shamrocks led the Stars 2-1 through the first period and exploded in the second period with a six-goal stretch, taking an 8-1 lead into the third period. Both sides scored twice in the third period.
Caitlin Kelley and Chloe Bryda each had two goals and two assists for Feehan, while Isabella Hasenfus scored her first varsity goal. Molly Braga, Avery Gugliotta and Lindsey Laliberte each had a goal and an assist. The Stars were led on the ice by Ava Adams’s two goals in the third period. Maeve Anastasia scored in the first period for the Stars.
The Stars (0-12) played again on Wednesday against Canton.
Westwood 10, Hockomock Stars 5
FOXBORO — The Hockomock Stars girls hockey team suffered a 10-5 loss to Westwood High last Wednesday night at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Stars trailed 5-4 entering the third period following goals from Emma Rabinovich (two), Maeve Anastasia, and Ava Adams.
Westwood pulled away over the final pushed frame to regain a comfortable lead as the Stars were only able to net Rabinovich’s third goal of the game to complete her hat trick.
“We came out ready to keep momentum up but just didn’t get it done,” Hockomock Stars head coach Jamie Mullen said after the game. “Hard-fought game, though. Certainly no disappointment with their efforts. We all have to dig a little harder each shift. We are getting there, the girls are playing better each game, and I’m proud of them.”
Adding assists in the loss were Cammy Shanteler, Mya Waryas (two), Hannah Albert and Macy Quinn.