FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey team defeated the Hockomock Stars last Wednesday, winning 8-4 at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Warriors led 4-2 through the first period, getting goals from Calleigh Brady, Ella Morgan, Lydia Maxwell and Kelly Holmes. Morgan and Maxwell’s goals were their first at the varsity level.
King Philip extended its lead with two scores from Katie McGann and Nicole McDonald, then added its eighth goal in the third period off the stick of Holmes.
Mara Boldy, Morgan, McDonald, Holmes (two), Maxwell and Brady had assists in the win for the Warriors.
The Stars (0-4) played Wednesday against Haverhill.