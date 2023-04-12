FOXBORO — Foxboro was led by Mary Collins’ three goals and one assist in its 10-8 league victory over King Philip on Monday.
Mya Waryas and Val Beigel each had two goals, with Waryas adding an assist.
Cate Noone and Grace Riley each scored a goal for Foxboro (4-0) while Paige Curran also scored once, and added two assists.
Netting a goal apiece for King Philip was Sammy Cloutier Emily Heslin, Nikki McDonald and Abby MacDonald.
Foxboro’s Audrey Campbell made four saves while Emily Cloutier stopped 10 shots for King Philip.
Foxboro 19, Taunton 1
FOXBORO — The Warriors belted the Tigers last Thursday, finishing with five multi-goal scorers.
Paige Curran had a team-high five goals along with three assists. Cat Noone had four goals and two assists, and Mya Waryas added three goals and two assists. Mary Collins (three assists) and Grace Riley both had two goals.
Audrey Campbell (three saves) and Sofia Lucente (one save) shared the duties in goal for the win.