WALPOLE — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team had five different goal-scorers with Val Beigel leading the way with three goals, but it wasn’t enough as Walpole High handed the Warriors their first loss of the season, 11-7 on Tuesday.
The Warriors’ Paige Curran and Mya Waryas both had one goal and two assists. Cate Noone had a goal and an assist and Mary Collins had one goal.
In net for Foxboro was Audrey Campbell with 10 saves. Foxboro (6-1) next plays on Monday, hosting Hopkinton.
Foxboro 18, Attleboro 5
ATTLEBORO — Led by five goals apiece from Mya Waryas and Paige Curran, the Foxboro High girls lacrosse team easily dispatched Attleboro High last Wednesday.
The Warriors held a 9-2 lead at half and held on the rest of the way to improve to 5-0 while Attleboro fell to 2-3.
Mary Collins had two goals and two assists and Val Beigel had three goals for Foxboro. Addie Riley scored twice and assisted once and Cate Noone assisted three times while scoring once. Waryas also had three assists.
Attleboro was led by Amelia Collins’ and Isabella Cavallini’s two goals each. Foxboro’s Audrey Campbell had two saves in net while Attleboro’s Peyton McAuliffe collected 15 saves.
Foxboro 9, Cohasset 8 (OT)
COHASSET — Val Beigel knocked home the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Warriors to the non-league road win last Thursday.
Beigel notched five goals in the win, Paige Curran scored twice while assisting twice and Mary Collins scored once with one assist.
Addie Riley also had a goal and and Mya Waryas notched an assist.
Audrey Campbell with six saves for the Warriors.