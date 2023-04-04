NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team cruised to a 19-0 Hockomock League blowout of North Attleboro High on Tuesday as Paige Curran tallied six goals.
Cate Noone notched a team-high five assists along with three goals for the Warriors and Val Beigel scored four goals with two assists.
Mary Collins added a goal while racking up four assists, and Mya Waryas had three goals and two assists. Scoring once in the win were Ella Campbell and Macy Quinn.
Audrey Campbell and Sofia Lucente collected two saves each in goal for Foxboro.
Foxboro (2-0) hosts Taunton on Thursday while North Attleboro (1-1) entertains King Philip.
Foxboro 14, Braintree 6
BRAINTREE — Paige Curran collected five goals and one assist to pace the Foxboro High girls lacrosse team past Braintree High on Monday.
Val Beigel scored three goals and had two assists for the Warriors and Cate Noone and Mya Waryas each had two assists.
Noone and Grace Riley scored twice. Wayas and Mary Collins had a goal each. Collins also had an assist.
Audrey Campbell stopped 11 shots in net for Foxboro.